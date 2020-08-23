Overnight forecast Saturday, August 22, 2020

The region will see a mix of clouds gradually build in overnight. It will be on the warm side with temperatures lowering into the 60s. It will also be slightly humid, therefore you may want to shut those windows and turn on the air conditioner to get comfortable tonight.

Sunday will be similar with a mix of clouds and sun during the day. Temperatures will once again reach into the upper 80s and higher dewpoints means it will be humid. There will also be a chance for some passing thundershowers. Temperatures will dip into the 60s and it will feel muggy for the overnight hours.

The new week will continue to feel the heat ramping up however, there is relief in sight. A stray shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out Monday otherwise, there will be periods of clouds and sun. Highs will once again reach into the upper 80s. Lows will sit in the 60s overnight.

There will be no chances for rain moving into the middle of the week. The region will just see plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and low 90s. With dewpoint in the 60s, it will continue to feel humid during this time period. Then, reign can expect to see some changes through the end of the week.

Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and the next chance for rain looks to move in. Some showers or thunderstorms look to pass through overnight. A nice cooldown is expected through the end of the week. Temperatures will reach into the 80s Friday and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through.