It seems like in winter, it is almost cloudy every day. Some may even say we are cloudier than Seattle, Washington. So how do we actually stack up here in Central PA? Well, we looked at Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS) data at exactly 2:00 PM for each day of the year. We even checked out the data since it has been kept for each city. For this, we wanted the ASOS data to only tell us when it was overcast, so this does not included partly cloudy, just overcast observations at this timeframe for an entire year.

Here is how they rank on most overcast days per year with the cities we looked at:

DuBois PA: 162 overcast days per year Pittsburgh, PA: 158 overcast days per year Seattle, WA: 156 overcast days per year Johnstown, PA: 147 overcast days per year Altoona, PA: 143 overcast days per year State College, PA: 136 overcast days per year Philadelphia, PA: 120 overcast days per year

Altoona

Altoona averages about 143 overcast days per year. In 2019, Altoona had 159 overcast days when looking at the 2:00 PM timeframe.

DuBois

DuBois averages 162 overcast days per year. In 2019, Dubois had 174 overcast days per year when looking at the 2:00 PM timeframe.

Johnstown

Johnstown averages about 147 overcast days per year. In 2019, Johnstown had 168 overcast days if looking at the 2:00 PM timeframe.

State College

State College averages about 136 overcast days per year. In 2019, State College had 100 overcast days if looking at the 2:00 PM timeframe.

So in Central PA, DuBois is the cloudiest area on average. In 2019, DuBois was also the cloudiest area.

How do we stack up compared to other places? Seattle, Washington has on average 156 overcast days per year. In 2019 Seattle, Washington has 163.62 overcast days looking at the 2:00 PM timeframe. That means on average, DuBois is cloudier compared to Seattle.

Seattle

Pittsburgh on average has 158 overcast days. In 2019, Pittsburgh had 168 cloudy days when looking at the 2:00 PM timeframe. Philadelphia had 120 overcast days per year on average. In 2019, Philadelphia had 126 overcast days at the 2:00 PM timeframe.

Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

Thanks to the National Weather Service in State College and also The Iowa State University Mesonet plotting tool to find this information. To find out the amount of overcast days with a different time frame click here.