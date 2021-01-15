Ore. searchers slog through mud for missing woman

Rescue crews are searching in thick mud for a 50-year-old motorist believed to have been caught in a landslide near Interstate 84 near the small community of Dodson, Oregon.

The landslide was caused by rain from a powerful storm that rolled through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday.

Residents of the small community of Dodson were told to evacuate after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday morning, KOIN-TV reported.

The weather service told residents to call friends in the area to wake them up and tweeted that the situation has been “deemed too dangerous to send in rescue crews.”

Near Dodson, part of Interstate 84 was closed after the landslide spilled onto the freeway before dawn.

The missing person was believed to have been driving a car that was swept away in the debris flow, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

One person died in Spokane, Washington when a tree fell on a car and trapped her.

The storm also nearly blew a tractor-trailer off a bridge in Washington state and left more than 500,000 people in the two states without power.