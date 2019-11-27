Opening Day Weather Outlook





Many of us will head out Saturday morning for the opening day for deer hunting season in Pennsylvania. So, lets take a look at how the weather will be.

Opening Day: Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. It will be cold but dry. The cloud cover will increase throughout the morning hours. The afternoon will be chilly and mainly dry. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. A cold rain will move in during the evening hours. We will be out of the wood at this time but some roads may be slick while you head home. There is a chance for some freezing rain or a wintry mix late in the day. Snow showers will move in at night.

Monday: Monday morning the temperatures will be in upper 20s to the lower 30s. There will be scattered snow showers throughout the day. There will not be a lot of accumulation but just enough for a tracking snow and to highlight and Forrest. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Good luck to all the hunters and have a safe hunt!






