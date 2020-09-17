On This Day in Space: Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon Mimas discovered

Discovery

Mimas was discovered on Sept. 17, 1789 by English astronomer William Herschel, using his 40-foot reflector telescope.

Ground-based astronomers could only see Mimas as little more than a dot until Voyagers I and II imaged it in 1980. The Cassini spacecraft made several close approaches and provided detailed images of Mimas.

Because it was not seen in detail until then, the design of the Death Star was not influenced by Mimas. Therefore, the resemblance of the two objects is a complete coincidence!

The Breakdown

Less than 123 miles in mean radius, crater-covered Mimas is the smallest and innermost of Saturn’s major moons. It is not quite big enough to hold a round shape, so it is somewhat ovoid with dimensions. Its low density suggests that it consists almost entirely of water ice, which is the only substance ever detected on Mimas.

At a mean distance just over 115,000 miles from the massive planet, Mimas takes only 22 hours and 36 minutes to complete an orbit. Mimas is tidally locked: it keeps the same face toward Saturn as it flies around the planet, just as our Moon does with Earth.

Most of the Mimas surface is saturated with impact craters ranging in size up to greater than 25 miles in diameter. However, the craters in the South Pole region of Mimas are generally 12.4 miles in diameter or less. This suggests that some melting or other resurfacing processes occurred there later than on the rest of the moon.

It’s most distinguishing feature is a giant impact crater – named Herschel after the moon’s discoverer – which stretches a third of the way across the face of the moon, making it look like the Death Star from “Star Wars.” The Herschel Crater is 80 miles across – one third of the diameter of the moon itself. The impact that blasted this crater out of Mimas probably came close to breaking the moon apart.