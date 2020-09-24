October 2020 temperature and precipitation outlook

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 31: A grey squirrel forages amongst the autumn leaves in Hyde Park on October 31, 2014 in London, England. Temperatures in London are forecasted to exceed 20 degrees, making today the hottest Halloween on record. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)





NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 8-14 day outlook for October 1-7 favors below-normal temperatures for the entire region with increasing probabilities to the southwest.

The outlook favors above-normal precipitation for part of Maine and favors below-normal precipitation for the southern half of the region. Areas in grey are expected to have near-normal precipitation.





NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) outlook for the month of October favors above-normal temperatures for the northeast. Meanwhile, near-normal precipitation is expected for the northeast.