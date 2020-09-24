October 2020 temperature and precipitation outlook

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 8-14 day outlook for October 1-7 favors below-normal temperatures for the entire region with increasing probabilities to the southwest.
The outlook favors above-normal precipitation for part of Maine and favors below-normal precipitation for the southern half of the region. Areas in grey are expected to have near-normal precipitation.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) outlook for the month of October favors above-normal temperatures for the northeast. Meanwhile, near-normal precipitation is expected for the northeast.