Numerous water rescues following flash flooding in DC area

The streets of Washington DC were flooded on Thursday (September 10) after torrential rain fell on the U.S. capital.

Flash flood warnings were issued to residents, according to the National Weather Service.

The city’s fire department responded to over two dozen calls for water rescues, and video provided by the fire department showed firefighters rowing a boat to check on submerged cars for occupants along Rhode Island Avenue.

Rainfall was forecast to taper off in the area around Washington DC, the National Weather Service tweeted, with conditions expected to dry out by Friday (September 11).