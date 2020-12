November Weather Recap

This November was milder and wetter compared to average.

The average amount of precipitation for the month of November is 2.40″ in Altoona. This November we picked up 3.19″. Typically, in the month of November we see about 2.1″ of snowfall on average. In 2020, we only had .5″ of snowfall.

Our average high temperature since records have been kept in November is 49.7°F. This November, our average high temperature was 56.4°F.

Our average low temperature in November was typically 33.4°F. This November, in 2020 we had a low temperature of 37.2°F.

Our average temperature in November in Altoona is 41.6°F, and this November the average temperature was 46.8°F.