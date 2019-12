November was a dry month for us here in Central PA. We only picked up .47″ of precipitation. Our average amount of precipitation for November is around 2.40″ of precipitation. This was a huge difference compared to last year. Last year we were above with 5.30″ of precipitation.

Despite a dry November, year to date we are at 39.85″ of precipitation. This is actually above our yearly average which is 34.81″ of precipitation in Central PA.