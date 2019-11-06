November Chill

In the next ten days, we are going to have temperatures that are lower than average here in Central Pennsylvania. Into next week, we could even see high temperatures not making it out of the 20s. Here is a look at past November’s temperatures across our area.

Altoona’s coldest November since record keeping happened in 1995. Our average temperature in 1995 was 35°F. Altoona’s average temperature for November is 41.6°F. We also had an average temperature of 35°F in 1951 coming in as the second coldest on record. In 1976, the average temperature in November was 35.5°F. Last year in 2018, Altoona had the 9th coldest November on record with an average temperature of 38°F. Altoona’s lowest high temperature during the month of November occurred on November 26, 1950 and November 28, 1930 when the high temperature only reached 17°F. The record low temperature for the month of November was on November 30, 1929 when it was 0°F.

State College records go back to 1893. The coldest November on record is 1901 when the average temperature was 34.6°F. Next was 1910 when the average temperature was 34.9°F. The third coldest was 1893 when the average temperature was 35.2°F. Last year was State College’s 12th coldest November with an average temperature of 36.7°F.

Johnstown’s record keeping goes back to 1894, but it has been recent years that November has been chilly. The coldest November on record in Johnstown was 2013 with an average temperatures of 34.1°F. The second coldest was last year in 2018. The average temperature was 35.1°F. The third coldest November happened in 2014 with an average temperature of 35.6°F.

DuBois’ coldest November on record happened in 1976 with an average temperature of 31.2°F. The next coldest was in 1996 with an average temperature of 32.7°F. The third coldest happened in 1967 with an average temperature of 32.7°F. Last year, was the 5th coldest November on record in DuBois with an average temperature of 33.3°F.