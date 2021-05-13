Not much precipitation over the next few days, but we could see a pop up shower each afternoon

This rest of this week will be relatively dry. However, during the our afternoons, we could see a stray shower in Central PA.

These stray showers will pop up due to a bit of instability with the heating of the day. Most of us will stay dry, but with just a little bit of convection, some could see that stray shower or sprinkle during the late afternoon to early evening hours.

This will be the case on Friday as well. We will start off Friday with sunshine, but by afternoon we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Friday afternoon with the instability due to heating, once again there could be a stray shower around.

This trend continues into the weekend, but we will not see more than a tenth of an inch of rain over the next few days.

FIND YOUR FULL WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST HERE –>