Not a washout, but we will have some rain over the next few days

This afternoon our rain chances will diminish. Eastern counties could still see a stray shower this afternoon otherwise it will be cloudy.

Thursday will be dry for most of the daytime hours. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. By the late afternoon and evening hours we will start to see scattered showers or even a thunderstorm as a low pressure system moves in.

We will continue to see showers scattered about overnight into Friday morning. Otherwise it will be a cloudy and mild night.

Friday there will be scattered showers through the midday before the cold front moves through. This will pick up our winds. By late Friday afternoon the rain moves east and we begin to dry out.

Over the next few days expect to pick up around a half of an inch to an inch of rainfall in Central Pennsylvania.

