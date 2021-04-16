Northeast heavy, wet snow shows another side of spring

Snow covers daffodils during a spring storm, Friday, April 16, 2021, in in East Derry, N.H. Some portions of New England received about a half a foot of snow from the storm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — New Englanders who had enjoyed an early spring were brought back to a cold, blustery reality Friday with a storm packing powerful wind gusts, lashing rain and heavy, wet snow.

A foot of snow had fallen in the town in Spofford in western New Hampshire by midday, and the wind gusted to 40 mph on the coast, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl.

Snow fell from New York’s Hudson Valley to northern New York and eastward through New England.

The wind and heavy snow caused sporadic power outages and created slippery conditions. In Maine, three vehicles hydroplaned and crashed in a period of an hour on the Maine Turnpike before the rain turned to snow. One of them burst into flames; the driver escaped without injury.

Elsewhere, the town of Hawley, Massachusetts, recorded 7 inches of snow, and Plainfield and Rowe each got about 6 inches. Stafford, Connecticut, got a little over 3 inches.

Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The storm could linger in some areas into Saturday.

Blooming flowers that quickly became covered in snow demonstrated how quickly the weather can change in New England.

But late-season snowfall isn’t unusual. The region sometimes sees snowfall in May.

While the northeast was the hardest hit from Thursday and Friday’s snowfall. Central Pennsylvania also saw some springtime flurries. It’s not unusual to see the white stuff during the month of April and Central PA certainly followed through with that.

Location Snowfall Amount Hidden Valley 2.0″ Windber 0.5″ Phillipsburg 0.5″ Laurel Summit 0.3″

Parts of the region that recorded snowfall included Somerset and Centre Counties. The highest snowfall amount was recorded in Hidden Valley, Somerset County. However, snow blanketing fresh spring blooms was also seen in other parts of the region. Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield Counties also got in on the action.