Northeast drought update

High pressure dominated the southern half of the contiguous U.S. (CONUS) again during this U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) week.

Upper-level weather systems tracked across the U.S.-Canadian border, dragging surface lows and fronts along with them. The High brought hot temperatures to much of the South, East, and West, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 90 degrees F every day.

Drought or abnormal dryness expanded or intensified across parts of the West, Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast where little to no rain fell and 30- to 90-day precipitation deficits mounted. But locally heavy rainfall was generated by the fronts in parts of the Plains, Midwest, and East.

Over 3 inches of rain fell in southwest Pennsylvania and 2 inches or more occurred in a few parts of New England and West Virginia. But the rain was hit or miss, with large areas receiving less than a quarter of an inch. But abnormal dryness and moderate drought expanded in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Long Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.

