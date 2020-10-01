Extreme drought expanded in parts of Northeast

Conditions deteriorated across the Northeast again this week.

Extreme drought expanded in New England, most notably in southeastern Massachusetts. Severe drought expanded in New England and central Pennsylvania. Moderate drought expanded in interior New England, northwestern Pennsylvania, and portions of New York. Abnormal dryness expanded in northern West Virginia, western Maryland, and portions of Pennsylvania and New York.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released on October 1 showed 45% of the Northeast in an extreme, severe, or moderate drought and 25% as abnormally dry compared to last week when 37% of the Northeast was in an extreme, severe, or moderate drought and 21% was abnormally dry.





State Declarations

Outlooks

Seven-day precipitation amounts are forecast to range from less than a quarter of an inch in West Virginia to over one and a half inches in areas east of the Great Lakes. A low-pressure system will bring showers to the region Thursday night into Friday.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 8-14 day outlook for October 8-14 favors above-normal temperatures for the entire region. The outlook favors below-normal precipitation for most of the region, excluding northern Maine; probabilities are slightly higher for the southern half of the region.