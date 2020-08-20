Northeast drought update

With increasing precipitation deficits, low streamflows, dry soils, and dryness-related agricultural and water impacts, conditions generally deteriorated in the Northeast this week.

Severe drought expanded in the northern half of Maine and was introduced in southern New Hampshire, southern Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island, and northern Connecticut.

Moderate drought expanded in southern Maine, central New Hampshire, central and eastern Massachusetts, central and eastern Connecticut, and central and western Pennsylvania and was introduced in northern New Hampshire, northeastern Vermont, and central New York.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released on August 20 showed 35% of the Northeast in a severe or moderate drought and 23% as abnormally dry compared to last week when 28% of the Northeast was in a severe or moderate drought and 30% was abnormally dry.

Total precipitation for the last week.

For the week, the region was generally dry with some light precipitation accumulations (generally <1 inch) observed in eastern and southern Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, and in eastern Maine. Average temperatures for the week were 2-to-10 degrees above normal.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the Northeast Climate Region experienced its warmest (+4.6° F anomaly) July on record.