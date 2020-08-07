Northeast drought update

This week conditions generally improved or were unchanged across much of the Northeast.





Moderate drought eased in north-central Massachusetts, south-central Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, and western West Virginia, while abnormal dryness eased in central Maryland and much of West Virginia. However, moderate drought expanded in northern New York, northern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and south-central and southeastern Massachusetts.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released on August 6 showed 29% of the Northeast in a severe or moderate drought and 35% as abnormally dry compared to last week when 29% of the Northeast was in a severe or moderate drought and 42% was abnormally dry.

Outlooks

Seven-day precipitation amounts are forecast to range from a tenth of an inch to over two inches. A frontal boundary is forecast to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding to the Mid-Atlantic over the next couple of days.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 8-14 day outlook for August 13-19 favors above-normal temperatures for the entire region. The outlook slightly favors below-normal precipitation for a large portion of the region shown in tan.