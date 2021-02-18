North Carolina Governor tours tornado damage

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that the state must learn from the surprise tornado that struck Ocean Isle Beach with little or no warning, leaving three people dead and 10 injured.

The governor surveyed the brunt of the damage, at Ocean Ridge Plantation, a neighborhood where residents recounted near-death experiences from the powerful EF3 tornado that approached swiftly.

On his tour, Cooper described the damage as “devastating.” He vowed to direct state resources to help rebuild destroyed homes and businesses and also figure out what could be done differently to give people more warning time the next time a severe storm develops.

“People need to look at what happened here and learn from it and see if systems can be improved,” Cooper said.

Mark Willis, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Wilmington, told The Associated Press that his team at the federal agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 11:33 p.m. Monday, followed by a tornado warning six minutes later.

Several residents described for AP how they scrambled to hide in closets and bathrooms as conditions quickly worsened. Some said they received a warning alert on their phone two minutes after the tornado had already passed.