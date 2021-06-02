No Harvey flood aid for Houston area sparks anger

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Democratic and Republican officials condemned the recent decision by a Texas agency to not award funding to the Houston area.

Residents that suffered the brunt of damage from Hurricane Harvey were angered after learning they would not receive funding for flood mitigation.

Shirley Ronquillo, a community activist, says the lack of funding from the Texas General Land Office could endanger residents in her Houston area neighborhood of East Aldine as planned flood control projects might not proceed.

Following the criticism, Land Commissioner George P. Bush said he planned to ask the federal government to approve $750 million for Harris County.