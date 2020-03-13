Nitrogen dioxide emissions decline over Italy

The European Space Agency has released an animation showing the fluctuation of nitrogen dioxide emissions across Europe since the beginning of the year.

The animation highlights a particular reduction visible in northern Italy which coincides with its nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the ESA.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.