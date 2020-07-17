New report predicts climate changes for wine regions

Predicting climate variations is important to winemakers.

“How long is it going to take before McLaren Vale is looking at a really similar climate to the Barossa (valley),” asks viticulturist Anton Groffen, who grows grapes in McLaren Vale, South Australia.

The Barossa Valley is a renowned wine-producing region northeast of Adelaide

Paul and Gilli Lipscombe moved to south eastern Tasmania to cultivate grapes and make wine.

“For us to make great pinot noir we needed to be in a place that was quite marginal,” says winemaker Gilli Lipscombe.

Now a new report called the Climate Atlas, projects the rainfall, temperature, frost and aridity changes in Australia’s 71 wine regions.

Commissioned by Wine Australia, the report has taken the Climate Futures Group at the University of Tasmania, three years to put together.

“The Australian wine industry is the first industry to have this kind of information available to them at the resolution that is relevant to growers on the ground. That gives them an enormous chance to choose their future,” says lead author Dr Tom Remenyi.

One feature allows regions to compare their future conditions with places that are already warmer and drier.

“Tasmania could have a trajectory in 70 or 80 years time that could see it with a climate equivalent of Coonawarra or growing degree days equivalent to South Australia,” says Tasmanian vineyard manager Max Marriot.

Marriot says that could be a concern for his state, which has built its reputation on cool climate pinot noir and chardonnay.

“This is going have consequences,” says Max.

The Climate Atlas will be launched on the Wine Australia website where it will be free to all. The data is specific to wine regions, but other rural sectors are already taking an interest.

“Wine Australia was certainly one of the first, they put that out in 2015 which is five years ago now so there is definitely a bit of catch up going on with the other industries,” says researcher Dr Rebecca Harris.

“To have really detailed numbers and projections for the next 20,30,40,50 years as we go on is hugely beneficial,” says Lipscombe.

A blueprint to make changes to varieties, soil management or even re-location.