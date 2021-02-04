New Jersey breaks snow record

This week’s winter storm appears to have broken a 122-year-old record for the most snow in a New Jersey community from one storm.

The National Weather Service made a preliminary report Tuesday that Mount Arlington in the northern part of the state got 35.5 inches of snow in the three-day storm.

It could take months to confirm the total and the new record.

But officials note there’s no reason to doubt the veracity of the total reported by a trained weather observer.

If confirmed, it would top the record of 34 inches that fell during a blizzard in Cape May County in 1899.