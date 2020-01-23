New guidelines for UK Government on climate change

How we use the land is a key factor in tackling climate change according to those who advise the government.

The Committee on Climate Change says radical policies are needed.

They suggest a fifth of farm land should be turned over to practices which reduce carbon, such as tree planting. But all this will come at a cost to farmers the committee believes emitters such as airlines and fossil fuel companies should help with funding.

The chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change Chris Stark says: “What we’re recommending today is a set of changes that would allow those farmers to make that transition and to be funded to do so. Importantly, we are recommending that there should be a levy on the fossil fuel suppliers that would allow farmers to be paid to plant trees and to store carbon into the future.”

The Woodmeadow Trust in Yorkshire is trying to make the best of every acre of land it has. It’s turned barley fields into a hive of biodiversity which soaks up carbon.

The grassy areas will be transformed with traditional meadow flora replicating the floodplain meadows that were a part of this area’s heritage.

We feel it’s really important to make the best use possible for both carbon sequestration and biodiversity and have a bit of a win win. So that’s what we’ve been going for here and it is quite small scale. But as an exemplar site, we feel it’s doing really well,” says Rosalind Forbes Adam, the founder of the Woodmeadow Trust.

The Committee on Climate Change has made several recommendations and it says its report on land use will be one of the most important, if Britain is to meet its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.