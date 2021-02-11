Netherlands endures biggest freeze in a decade

The Netherlands is caught in its biggest freeze in a decade, amid a European cold snap that has brought harsh weather to parts of the continent.

The edges of Lake Ijsselmeer, an inland bay north of Amsterdam, have frozen in the area close to the Afsluitdijk, a major and iconic 32-kilometer (20-mile) dam.

Icicles coating a jetty on the frozen Ijsselmeer drew local photographers.

Cold nights loom in the Netherlands and the temperature is expected to drop to as low as -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) on Saturday night, according to Dutch weather forecast agencies.

Warmer air is set to move in from the southwest on Sunday and end the big freeze.

Parts of central and northern Europe as well as Britain have been gripped by a cold weather front since the weekend.

The severe weather in Europe has caused disruption and damage — but also magnificent backdrops to behold or play in.