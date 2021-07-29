National Weather Service confirms Fayette County tornado

Strong to severe thunderstorms quickly blew into Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon. One storm prompted a tornado warning from the National Weather Service in Fayette County.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburg issued the warning at 1:58 PM indicating a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. The warning lasted until 2:30 PM and numerous public reports of a tornado flooded in.

Thunderstorm cell that led to confirmed tornado

Tornado reported in Fayette County

Those reports extended down Kessler School Road near the Kessler Extension and prompted the confirmation of a tornado by the National Weather Service in Salt Lick Township.

Damage in the area included downed powerlines, a barn roof torn off, and a single story garage leveled with the roof rotated and moved onto the neighbors property. A single story shed was also overturned, plus multiple trees were twisted and uprooted.

An official National Weather Survey will be conducted Friday July 29th. This will reveal specific details about the tornado.

Tornado warning from Fayette County that was extended into Somerset County