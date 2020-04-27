NASA chief shows Trump new tools to fight virus

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine showed US President Donald Trump several new space age tools that he said could be useful in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to an oxygen hood, which provides oxygen to patients and protects health care workers from the virus at the same time, Bridenstine brought along a device called AMBUstat, which acts like a fog machine, dispensing atomic oxygen that sterilizes everything it comes in contact with.

“It’s NASA technology, used by ambulances,” Bridenstine said.

“But now we’re gonna use it for the inside of schools, the inside of prisons.”

“Think of it as an atomized, sterilant that touches every surface and guarantees that there’s no germs. That’s what we’re doing with this.”

Bridenstine says the device doesn’t leave a film on surfaces and has been used against other viruses, such as Ebola and MERS.

Trump also viewed a low cost ventilator built by an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The ventilator has been tested by doctors at Mt. Sinai hospital in New York City and just been submitted to the FDA for review.

Dave Gallagher, an executive with JPL, told Trump the ventilator costs far less than ICU ventilators, and operates using high pressure, making it ideal for COVID-19 patients who have difficulty breathing.