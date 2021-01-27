NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk to upgrade ISS

NASA astronauts have begun a spacewalk Wednesday on the International Space Station.

They’re working to finish installing a European science platform and complete long-term battery upgrade work.

Astronaut Mike Hopkins can be seen in the spacesuit with red stripes, joined by Victor Glover.

They switched their suits to battery power at 6:28 a.m. EST, starting the clock on a spacewalk expected to last about 6.5 hours, according to NASA.

The advances to the station’s Bartolomeo facility can be used to further research in Earth observation, robotics, material science and astrophysics, according to a tweet from the International Space Station’s account.