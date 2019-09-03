Muggy and Mild Tonight

Central PA will notice a change in the weather tonight. We can say goodbye to the great sleeping weather we have had the past several nights. Tonight, the summer time mugginess returns.

The Why: There are a couple factors that will contribute to the muggy and mild night. The first factor is a high pressure system is over Virginia. The winds around a high pressure flow clockwise. This clockwise flow of winds will usher in warm and humid air from our southern state and bring it into Central PA. The second factor is a cold front west of Pennsylvania. The winds ahead of a cold front are southerly. The southerly winds much like the winds around the high pressure will act like a conveyor belt and bring warm and humid air north.

Tonight: The southwest winds will continue Tuesday night and into Wednesday. These winds will not allow us to cool off much tonight. The lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. You may want to keep your windows closed tonight.

Wednesday: It will be warm and humid with a few showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Behind the front the weather is much better.

Thursday-Sunday: Cooler and more refreshing air moves into the region. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The pleasant weather will continue into the weekend. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun and no rain to speak of.