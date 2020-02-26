Mudslide kills 3, injures 13 in Peru after heavy rains

A mudslide swept through a valley in Peru killing 3 people and injuring 13 others ON Monday after heavy rains drenched the region.

Video images show the mudslide crashing through vegetation and covering up buildings.

At one point a man seated atop his vehicle is seen being covered by the brown sludge as it sweeps away everything in its path.

The mudslide took place in the district of Santa Teresa near Cusco covering up one of the main highways to a tourist attraction.

Travel between Cusco and Machu Pichu was unaffected by the flooding.

Residents and municipal workers however were busy with clean up efforts in towns and hamlets throughout the region after the weekend rains left hundreds of home damaged.

Many people simply packed up what they could in plastic bags and suitcases and left.

Rain is expected to continue for the next few days.