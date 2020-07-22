Most polar bears could disappear by 2100, study says

One of the world’s most powerful predators, climate change is making the polar bear one of the most vulnerable species on Earth according to a new report.

The study by the University of Toronto in Canada, published in Nature Climate Change, says “aggressive” cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are needed now to save the animals from extinction.

The bears rely on the ice, which forms above the open waters, to reach their prey.

A loss of the ice caused by global warming will force the animals on to land, where they must rely on fat reserves due to a lack of food.

Steven Amstrup, co-author of the report says: “The problem is now they’re having less time to feed and a longer time to wait till the ice returns. Typically, the ice melts in the early summer, midsummer and then returns in the fall and that period when the ice is absent is getting ever longer and the bears are facing that longer period with less fat on board.”

Modelling was used to determine polar bears’ energy requirements while fasting and the thresholds that would limit their survival, alongside a model predicting the future number of days without ice.

The researchers used this to then estimate when the survival thresholds would be surpassed for thirteen Arctic sub-populations that represent 80 percent of all polar bears.

“We need to revisit what people concluded at the end of the Paris agreement or the Paris conference in 2015, which was that we should be shooting to hold world temperature rise below two degrees Celsius,” Amstrup says.

Under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario, the researchers found the bears’ survival would be “unlikely” in much of the Arctic due to reduced sea ice.

But if there was a “moderate emissions scenario” more sub-populations could survive this century.