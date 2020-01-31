Mosaic of discarded bottlecaps transforms plaza

A young Venezuelan artist has transformed a once-abandoned plaza in the country’s capital with a huge, vibrant mosaic made of bottlecaps.

Four huge macaws, bright sunflowers and images of El Avila national park burst from the 43-metre (141-foot) long wall in the El Hatillo neighborhood of Caracas.

“I wanted to create art that was not simply aesthetically pleasing but complex, something that people who saw it asked themselves, ‘how did they do it?”, said twenty-three-year-old artist Oscar Olivares.

Olivares worked with the local environmental group OkoSpiri and the Movement in Architecture for the Future to collect some 200,000 bottlecaps from local residents.

The effort has helped bolster environmental consciousness at a time when the country’s economic crisis has led people to misuse green spaces as dumping grounds.

Plastic bottles caps that are part of a large mosaic featuring flying macaws cover a wall in El Hatillo on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Venezuelan artist Oscar Olivares, 23, used thousands of plastic bottle caps to create this mural titled “Okomural.” (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The caps of different colors give shape to birds, flowers and the branches of an araguaney, Venezuela’s national tree.

The project headed by María Daniela Velasco, founder of OkoSpiri, cost $2,000 and involved about a dozen people working with Olivares.

The small plaza in El Hatillo had been decaying for years, left as a dumping ground for trash before the creation of the mural, and restoration efforts by local authorities.

Local residents are proud of the effort and find comfort in the community efforts to make the mural a reality.

“In some way, we made this mural something of ours,” said Alicia Zambrano, who posed for photos in front the mural.