Morning forecast Sunday, February 9, 2020

Some flurries may linger Sunday otherwise; a mix of clouds with an occasional peek of sunshine will be seen. It will also be slightly warmer with highs looking to break 40 degrees in most spots. Overnight temperatures will be closer to our average high temperatures for this time of year. Lows will dip into the 30s.

Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average for the start of the week. Highs will reach into the low 40s Monday. The day will begin with the potential for a wintry mix. As temperatures warm up, precipitation will transition to scattered rain showers for the rest of the day.

Conditions will continue to be warm into Tuesday with highs reaching into the mid 40s. It will also be cloudy with some patchy drizzle and showers especially in southeastern areas. Overnight temperatures will once again be warmer than average with lows in the 30s. Unfortunately, rather gloomy conditions will last through the end of the week.

Similar conditions will be seen Wednesday with highs in the 40s and a slight chance for a stray shower.. Temperatures will slightly dip for the end of the week but will continue to be above average. Highs will reach 40 degrees in some spots Thursday. Northern areas will see snow while the rest of the region will see either a wintry mix or rain showers. The region will finally dry out Friday under a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 30s.

