Morning forecast Saturday, October 5, 2019

For early risers, it’ll be a cold start to Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the 30s with higher peaks and hilltops flirting with the upper 20s. High pressure will keep the region dry therefore, it’ll be a beautiful start to the weekend. Temperatures will reach into the low 60s for the day under a mostly sunny sky. The nighttime hours won’t be as cold as Friday night but it will be cool. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and it will be dry with a few patchy clouds rolling in.

Conditions will begin to change for the end of the weekend. Therefore, if you have any plans Sunday you’ll want to get them out of the way before rain moves in. It will be another cool fall day with highs just breaking 60 degrees in most spots. Clouds will build into the region as the day goes on and showers will also push into the region from the northwest. Northern counties will see gloomy and rainy conditions early on meanwhile areas further south will see showers during the evening and overnight.

Gloomy conditions will stick around as a front sweeps through for the start of the week. Monday will feature a cloudy sky along with showers. Rain will be fairly steady throughout the day with periods of moderate to heavy rain. This will be a good time to be weather aware as ponding of water along with sharp rises on small streams will be possible. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s for the day and temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight.

Some showers look to linger into Tuesday morning otherwise; gradual clearing is expected. By the afternoon hours things will dry out and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen. Highs will once again reach into the 60s and dip into the 40s overnight. Conditions will dry out through the end of the week. It will be mostly to partly sunny Wednesday with highs continuing to hang around the 60s. Similar conditions will be seen Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.