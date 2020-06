Many people sent in questions to us about a big boom and flash of light that happened Monday night in the 10:00 PM hour. The American Meteor Society has now confirmed that it was a fireball that moved across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

This fireball was what caused the flash and boom. What is a fireball? A fireball is another name for a bright meteor that is visible in the sky.

Thanks to everyone who sent us photos and videos!