‘Mini-hole’ opens in ozone layer over Arctic

Scientists from the German Aerospace Center say a ‘mini-hole’ has opened in the ozone layer over the Arctic.

The European Space Agency released an animation using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite showing daily ozone levels over the Arctic from March 9, 2020 until April 1, 2020.

Scientists say unusual atmospheric conditions, including freezing temperatures in the stratosphere, led ozone levels to drop.

The ozone layer is an atmospheric layer within the stratosphere and has a heavy concentration of ozone.

Earth’s ozone layer shields life on the surface from harmful solar radiation.