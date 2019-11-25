Mild Today, Warmer Tomorrow

Monday’s Set-up: Today was a nice day with a good deal of sunshine! The high temperatures today reached the low to mid 50s. The winds on Monday were out of the southwest. That is a warm flow for Central Pa. We tap into much warmer air form the southern states. High pressure is over the southern states and that ushers warm air north.

Tuesday’s Set-up: We will have a similar set up. High pressure will be off the Georgia and South Carolina coast. The winds rotate clockwise around high pressure. This again will usher in warm air north into Central Pa. There will be a cold front just west of Pennsylvania and that will help push warmer air to Central Pa. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some locations could reach 60 degrees. That will be 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.