Mild March

This march ranked as the 4th mildest March on record. Records have been kept since 1949. Our average temperature for the month of March is 37.3°F.

This March we had an average temperature of 44.9°F. The warmest March on record occurred in 2012 when our average temperature was 50.3°F. Our coldest March on record happened in 1960 when the average temperature was only 25.7°F.

This March we also recorded more precipitation compared to average. We had 4.87 inches of precipitation and the average amount is 3.07 inches.