Mid-October Recap: How we stack up

October 1-15 precipitation was below normal for most of the Northeast, except parts of New Hampshire and Maine which were much wetter.

The first half of October has been drier than normal for a majority of the Northeast. The driest locations, which were in central New York and northern Pennsylvania, saw less than 25% of normal precipitation. Of the 35 major climate sites, 31 were drier than normal, with Binghamton, NY, and Bridgeport, CT, ranking this first half of October among their 20 driest on record. With below-normal precipitation, drought and abnormally dry conditions lingered, or in some cases worsened, in portions of New England, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

On the other hand, northern New Hampshire and the northern half of Maine were quite wet, seeing more than 200% of normal precipitation. In fact, Caribou, ME, had its third wettest start to October. The rain was much-needed for Maine and New Hampshire and improved drought conditions by one category in a few locations. In addition, Atlantic City, NJ, was also notably wet, having its 15th wettest October 1-15 period on record.

During the first two weeks of October, precipitation at the major climate sites ranged from 26% of normal in Williamsport, PA, to 250% of normal in Caribou, ME.

October 1-15 average temperatures ranged from 2°F below normal to 4°F above normal in the Northeast.

Average temperatures during the first half of October ranged from 2°F below normal to 4°F above normal in the Northeast, with many areas on the warm side of normal. Thirty-three major climate sites experienced a warmer-than-normal first half of October, with LaGuardia Airport, NY, having its 20th warmest October 1-15 period on record.