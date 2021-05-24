May’s Supermoon will coincide with a total Lunar Eclipse

During the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 26, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse will happen.

A supermoon is a full moon that is closer to Earth in its orbit. This makes the moon appear to be bigger and brighter, giving it the “supermoon” title. It is really hard to see the difference between a normal full moon and a supermoon with just your eye.





A total lunar eclipse will also occur too. During a lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the Earth’s umbra or dark shadow. With the Earth between the sun and the moon, the Earth’s shadow is reflected off the moon, giving it a red hue. This is known as a blood moon.

It will be easier to see this total lunar eclipse in the western United States. In Central PA, it will only be a partial lunar eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 4:47 a.m and it will reach totality around 5:58 a.m. here in Central PA according to timeanddate.com

The May full moon was also given the name Flower moon due to many flowers blooming in May, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.