May Weather Recap

This May was cooler and drier compared to average. Our average high temperature in May is 69°F. This May in Altoona, we had an average high temperature of 67.5°F. The highest temperature reported in May this year was on May 26th when our temperature reached 87°F. Our average low temperature in May is 47.1°F. This May our average low temperature was right on par with normal. It was 47.5°F. The lowest temperature recorded in May this year was on May 9th when our low temperature dropped to 27°F. The average temperature in May is 58.1°F. This May our average temperature was 57.5°F.

May was also drier compared to average when looking at precipitation. Our average amount of precipitation in Altoona for the month of May, is 3.71 inches. This year in 2020, only 1.35 inches of precipitation was recorded. We also recorded a trace of snow this year! Typically we do not have recorded snowfall during the month of May. Year to date, in 2020 we now have 13.61 inches of precipitation. On average by this point in the year we should have 14.16 inches, so we are slightly below average.