May was seasonable but soggy in Central PA

This May we had above average precipitation, but temperatures were seasonable.

Our average high temperature since record keeping for Altoona for the month of May is 69°F. This May, we had an average high temperature of 69.5°F. Our average low temperature is 47.1°F. This May our average low temperature was 47.7°F. The average temperature for this time of the year is 58.1°F. This May we were right on par with average with an average temperature of 58.6°F.

Even though temperatures were seasonable, we did have some big temperature swings. Our highest temperature this month was recorded at 88°F on May 21st. Our lowest high temperature was on May 9th when we only reached a high temperature of 46°F.

Our lowest temperature this month was on May 8th when we dropped to 34°F. Our highest low temperature was 68°F on May 23rd.

During the month of May, we typically see around 3.71″ of precipitation. This month we were well above and picked up 4.63″ of precipitation. Most of this rainfall happened in just four days during the month.