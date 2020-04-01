March Weather Recap

March was wetter and warmer compared to average. During the month of March, we had 4.87″ of rainfall. On average we have 3.07″ of rain during the month of March.

Our average high temperature in 2020 during the month of March, was 54.1°F. Since record keeping began, on average March’s average high temperature is 46.5°F. Record have been kept in Altoona since 1949. March’s average low temperature on average is 37.3°F. In 2020, the average low temperature was 35.6°F. Our average temperature this month of March was 44.9°F, typically the average temperature for March is 37.3°F.

By this point in the year, we typically have 7.28″ of rainfall for the year. This year in 2020, we have received 10.1″ so far.

The wettest day in March this year occurred on the 28th when 1.50″ of rain fell. The coldest temperature recorded this month was on the 1st when our temperature dropped to 19°F. On March 20th and 29th we tied for the warmest day when the temperature both days hit 73°F. This March ranked as the 4th warmest on record since 1949.