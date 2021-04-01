March 2021 was milder and drier here in Central PA

March ended up being a milder and drier month compared to average when looking at Altoona’s records.

Since record keeping began, March typically sees around 3.07″ of precipitation on average. This March we only picked up 2.39″ of precipitation.

Typically, in March we end up with around 7 inches of snowfall. This March we only had a trace of snow.

Our average high temperature for the month of March is 46.5°F. This March our average high temperature was 54.0°F, which is well above the average.

Our average low temperature for the month of March is 28.1°F, this March in 2021 our average low was 31.7°F.

The average temperature in March comes in at 37.36°F. This March our average temperature was 42.7°F.

During the March 2021 we had recorded precipitation 13 out of the 31 days.

