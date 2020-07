Powerful thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail ripped through Sanford, Maine.

Longtime residents Elaine and Dana Lane said they were closing their windows when all of the sudden they lost a line of trees in their yard. More than a dozen of their 40 year old Colorado Blue Spruce Trees were scattered across their yard. After living there for 30 years, it was the first time they experienced something like this.