Mainly Quite Weather Over The Lower 48 States

Today across the United States there is an amazing amount of sunshine. There are a couple of high-pressure systems that are giving us sunny and calm weather.

Southern California, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern Florida are the only places where you will find more clouds than sunshine.

A mainly dry cold front will slide south over the northeast. It will bring colder air and some light snow showers to those states Wednesday night and Thursday.

The Pacific Northwest is enjoying the sunshine today but the cloud cover will return tomorrow as a cold front approaches the region. Clouds and rain will take over the region tomorrow and continue into the weekend.

The weak low-pressure system over Southern California will continue to move east. There is not a lot of rain with it but it will bring some clouds to the southwest states in the next few days. Once the low pressure hops over the Rockie Mountains this weekend it will begin to tap into the moisture over the Gulf of Mexico.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!