Madrid sees first snow fall in a decade

Madrid saw snow fall for the first time in about a decade on Thursday, as snow began to fall heavily in the city centre from midday.

People wrapped up warm and used umbrellas to protect themselves, and children made snowballs in the Retiro park whilst others sledged on a hill near the Alumdena Cathedral.

Despite being located over 600 metres high and near a mountain range, it has been unusual to see snow settle in Madrid for many years.

The snow is expected to continue through to Friday.

Local authorities have asked for people to stay indoors and avoid going to the nearby hills.