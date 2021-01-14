Madrid digs way out of post-storm garbage, damaged trees

Surrounded of broken tree branches, a man sits on a bench in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. With piles of ice and snow still covering most streets of Madrid, the Spanish capital has begun grappling with the problem of garbage piled in the streets and thousands of trees and branches littering many sidewalks and squares. Madrid city on Thursday estimated Storm Filomena caused 1.4 billion euros in damages. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID — The capital of Spain has started grappling with garbage piled in the streets and tens of thousands of trees and branches blocking the pavement less than a week after Storm Filomena.

With piles of ice and snow still covering most streets in Madrid on Thursday, the city government estimated on Thursday that Filomena caused at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in damage.

The mayor said the storm had damaged 150,000 trees, and major parks like El Retiro and Casa de Campo suffered. He says the city calculated that 1,250 metric tons of snow (1,378 U.S. tons) fell nonstop for 30 hours during the storm’s peak, making it Madrid’s heaviest snowfall in a century.