Viewer Tim sent in photos asking how this happens in the sky. This is cirrocumlus and altocumulus clouds in the sky that create this fish scale look. Many call this a “mackerel sky” What causes the clouds to look like fish scales is high altitude atmospheric waves.

What is an atmospheric wave? It is a change in air pressure, temperature or wind, that will create this. Cirrocumulus clouds can be found 16,000 to 39,000 feet above the ground. Altocumulus clouds are found at 6,600 ft to 20,000 feet above the ground. Typically you will see this type of sky ahead of a warm front, signifying a change in weather.

