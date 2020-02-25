We talk about low pressure a lot in weather and show it on our maps, but what is an area of low pressure? According to the National Weather Service, “A low pressure system is an area of a relative pressure minimum that has converging winds and rotates in the same directions as the earth. This is counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. Also known as an anticyclone, it is the opposite of an area of high pressure, or a anticyclone.”

We represent an area of low pressure as a red L on a weather map. How do we get high and low pressure? Well air pressure depends on the temperature and density of the air. Air pressure is the weight of the air that surrounds us. Air pressure changes daily due to the sun heating the earth. The sun heats the earth unevenly causing the different pressures. Low pressure typically signifies cloudy, wet, or snowy weather.