Loose marina passes under Kentucky’s Singing Bridge

FRANKFORT, Ky. —Several Kentucky bridges are closed as a loose marina threatens to hit them.

Drone footage of the marina passing under Frankfort’s Singing Bridge was posted to the City’s Facebook page yesterday.

KYTC District 5 says they believe the marina came from Herrington Lake, south of Frankfort.

As a precaution, the following bridges were closed, but have since reopened: The Capital Avenue Bridge, U.S. 127 Bridge (West Clinton Street) and U.S. 127 Bridge (Mero Street).

This marina escape comes after a weekend of heavy rain caused rivers to swell and flood for days after.