Loose marina passes under Kentucky’s Singing Bridge

Weather Headlines

by: WLKY

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. —Several Kentucky bridges are closed as a loose marina threatens to hit them.

Drone footage of the marina passing under Frankfort’s Singing Bridge was posted to the City’s Facebook page yesterday.

KYTC District 5 says they believe the marina came from Herrington Lake, south of Frankfort.

As a precaution, the following bridges were closed, but have since reopened: The Capital Avenue Bridge, U.S. 127 Bridge (West Clinton Street) and U.S. 127 Bridge (Mero Street).

This marina escape comes after a weekend of heavy rain caused rivers to swell and flood for days after.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss